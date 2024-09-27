Live
No water problem for agriculture operations: Minister Anam
Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that there will be no problem for agricultural operations in the current season and drinking water as sufficient water is available in Somasila Reservoir. Addressing the media after releasing water through north canal of Somasila Reservoir in Somasila village on Thursday, the Minister said right now there is 53.45 tmcft of water available in Somasila project as the farmers of Atmakur, Udayagiri and Kavali can cultivate without facing any hurdles.
He informed that at present 200 cusecs of water is being released through north canal, which may increase based on the capacity of north canal in future.
Anam said water may reach Atmakur Reservoir within two days, later Rallapadu reservoir very soon.
He said following representation by the farmers of Atmakur, Udayagiri and Kavali constituencies, Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu issued orders after discussing with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. He urged farmers to utilise the water in a proper manner in the interest of those, doing cultivation at tail end areas.
He said Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila village would be developed with Rs 12 crore very soon. Earlier, the Minister has performed special puja at Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Penchala Kona village.