Nobody involved in land encroachments will be spared: Madanapalle MLA

Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA Shajahan Basha made it clear that no one involved in land encroachments will be spared. Speaking to the media in Madanapalle on Monday, he said that soon after the appointment of a new Tahsildar public grievances will be received at village level and will redress them quickly.

The MLA assured that the police will take stringent action if anyone resorts to land encroachments and no one should feel insecure on this aspect. There is no need for insecurity against the land mafia and that the police will take action if the lands of the poor are seized. During the Assembly session, the Madnapalle fire incident issue became a hot topic with other MLAs having enquired about the gravity of land mafia in this region. During the past five years, YSRCP has resorted to various irregularities without having any values for democracy, he alleged.

In another press meet, former MLA Desai Thippa Reddy condemned the fire incident at Sub-Collector office and said that it was not proper to bring in various names of YSRCP leaders linking them to the episode and land encroachments. As the DGP, CID Chief and special Chief Secretary have come and enquired they will submit a report based on which the government can take any action. In the meanwhile, the media should not propagate various names creating suspicion among the people.