Nomadic tribes demand 10% quota in Central institutions

Tirupati: The Nomadic, Seminomadic and denotified Tribes Association has demanded reservation of 10 per cent seats for their children in Central government educational institutions without any entrance tests.

The association held its state executive meeting in Tirupati on Saturday. During the meeting, they also demanded to include the nomadic tribes in the Schedule-3 of the Constitution of India and provide special reservation of 12 percent to the communities in education, employment and political fields.

Speaking on the occasion, association state president P Ravi said they demanded welfare committees under the chairmanship of district collectors and SPs in every district.

The name of the most backward castes corporation has to be changed as nomadic tribes' corporation and it should be allocated an amount of Rs 2,000 crore.

Special residential schools are to be set up for nomadic tribes. Association Telangana state president O Narendar, AP state general secretary Y Sreenivasulu, Chenchaiah, Sambanna, Penchulaiah, Yuvaraju and L Ramaiah participated.