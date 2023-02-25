Nomination paper with forged signatures rejected

Kadapa (YSR district): Following rejection of nomination filed by an independent candidate Nayudori Ramanaiah Yadav for local body elections, the way was cleared for ruling party MLC nominee Ponnapureddy Rama Subba Reddy for his unanimous election on Friday. Joint Collector and Election Returning Officer CM Saikanth Varma recommended to the State Election Commission (SEC) initiating to book criminal case against independent candidate N Ramanaiah for submitting nomination papers with forged signatures of TDP supporters. According to sources, Ramanaiah has submitted nomination papers with the forged signatures of TDP councillors Siva Jyothi of Proddaturu Municipality, Chinna Venkata Subba Reddy, SK Khadar Basha of Mydukuru Municipality. After objections raised by the YSRCP nominee, the ERO called the TDP councillors for enquiry and the trio stated that their signatures were forged in the nomination papers.



