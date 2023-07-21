Normal life hit as heavy rain lashes East Godavari dist

Rajamahendravaram: It continued to drizzle throughout the East Godavari district on Thursday. The rain has become a hindrance to travel and business. For the last two days, all the roads have become muddy due to the suspension of sanitation services.

Meanwhile, the Godavari flood is continuing due to the heavy rains upstream. The water level reached 9.20 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Thursday evening and 175 gates were slightly lifted by the authorities releasing 4.20 lakh cusecs of floodwater downstream. A quantity of 11,100 cusecs of water was released to irrigation canals.

The authorities have been directed to focus on the flood-affected areas and be vigilant.

A State Control Room has been set up in the Disaster Management Agency. State Control Room Nos are 1070, 18004250101. The district officials said that orders have been received to set up control rooms at the mandal level in the districts.

Kovvur Division Divisional Panchayat Officer Y Ammaji on Thursday ordered the secretaries of Godavari catchment village panchayats in Tallapudi, Kovvur, Nidadavolu, and Peravali mandals under Kovvur division of East Godavari district to take precautionary measures to save cattle and bathing docks under their jurisdiction as the Godavari is flowing heavily due to heavy rains.

The authorities have decided to set up barricades at docks and bathing spots in the Godavari catchment area. She ordered for installation of warning boards at the Godavari ghats in the villages warning them not to enter the river.