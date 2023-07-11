  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Not grudge on Village Volunteers, clarifies Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan
x

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan claimed that 29,279 cases were against women and expressed concerns over the data of fifty families being handled by village volunteers.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has clarified that he is not angry with the volunteer system, however, he said that even without the presence of volunteers, the distribution of ration and other operations were continued smoothly without any interruptions.

Stating that he had received complaints against volunteers over the harassment, Pawan Kalyan claimed that 29,279 cases were against women and expressed concerns over the data of fifty families being handled by village volunteers.

During a meeting with Dendulur Constituency Leaders and Women in Eluru, Pawan Kalyan mentioned that he has been offered significant sums of money and business opportunities, but he clarified that he founded Janasena with the intention of bringing about political change and has been leading it for the past ten years.

He also stated that he does not have any personal grudge against Chief Minister YS Jagan, but rather disagrees with the policies of the YSRCP government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X