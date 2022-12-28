Notices to pensioners create furore

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Many senior citizens are both shocked and unhappy after receiving notices of cancelling their pensions. They couldn't understand why their pensions will be cancelled though they are below poverty line. They are expressing angry over the government for its sudden decision to cancel pensions.

As per the new norms, beneficiaries residing out of their hometowns for the past six months due to personal, family, health or other reasons can receive social security pension in the areas of their current stay by registering their details thereof in the village /ward secretariats concerned.

As part of its election manifesto of increasing old age pension to Rs 3,000, the YSRCP government has increased the pension amount in two instalments to Rs 2,500 till date. Recently, the government has increased the social security pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 per person.

A pensioner, G Balu, stated that the reasons cited are not valid and reasonable for cancelling their pensions. Senior TDP leader and former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) commented that the YSRCP government has dealt a harsh blow to poor people and deprived them of their source of income and livelihood.

When The Hans India contacted, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Dr Siva Sankara Prasad said that they are giving pensions to 2.10 lakh people in the district till date. 'As per the government's decision, notices of pension withdrawal were issued to 5,063 people.