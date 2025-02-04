Notification for Graduate MLC elections released

Rajamahendravaram: Notification for the Graduate MLC elections in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts has been officially released by the Eluru district collector, informed East Godavari District Revenue Officer (DRO) T Seetharama Murthy. A meeting with representatives of various political parties was held at the DRO’s chamber here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Seetharama Murthy said that the election notification for the biennial Graduate MLC elections was issued on February 3, with nominations being accepted until February 10. The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on February 11, while candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nominations until February 13. The final list of contesting candidates will be announced thereafter.

Polling for the elections is scheduled for February 27. In the present East Godavari district, a total of 63,441 voters have registered across 92 polling stations. As of now, 2,442 applications for voter registration and corrections are pending, including 260 under Form 18, 723 under Form 7, and 1,459 under Form 8.

He said that to facilitate smooth voting, 82 main polling centres have been designated, along with 10 auxiliary polling stations based on voter density.

Each polling station is designed to accommodate between 750 and 1,000 voters to ensure a seamless voting process.

Seetharama Murthy assured that all necessary arrangements have been made for voters to cast their votes freely and without any hindrance.

The meeting saw the participation of representatives from various political parties, including Y Srinivasa Rao (AAP), M Satya Siva Prasad (TDP), P Sunil Kumar, and K Durga Prasad from YSRCP.