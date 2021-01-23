Notification released for Local body polls

Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar released the notification for the local body. After many weeks of suspense, the SEC has released the notification.

Nimmagadda has announced that the polling will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and counting will start at 4 p.m. He said the elections will be held in four phases under the supervision of district collectors. Ramesh Kumar said the elections will not be held in two districts of Vizianagaram and Prakasam. He said previously the polling was held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. but now the timings are changed.

He said the Chief Secretary and the State DGP are very matured officials and added that he has good relations with them. He further said the Commission would abide by the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that he had apprised the developments related to the State governor and sought his co-operation for the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections.

He said due to the negligence and irresponsible attitude of the Panchayat Raj department four lakh new voters could not participate in the polling. He said the Andhra Pradesh High Court felt that the reasons explained by the SEC for hosting the elections are correct and issued orders to go ahead for the local body polls.