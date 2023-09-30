Live
Just In
Now, kidney patients can be treated at Kurnool GGH
Urology department head Dr Seetharamaiah says that patients suffering from kidney stones (upto 2 cm) can be treated with laser lithotripsy system
Kurnool: Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr V Venkataranga Reddy and Urology department head Dr Seetharamaiah said that those patients suffering from kidney stones, can now avail the treatment facility here in the hospital.
Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, Seetharamaiah said that the department has purchased disposable flexible ureteroscope machine with the revolving fund.
He further said that the patients suffering from kidney stones (upto 2 cm) could be treated with laser lithotripsy system. The patients would be extended the treatment under Aarogyasri scheme free of cost. If the patients do not have the Aarogyasri facility, then they would be treated on nominal charges, stated Seetharamaiah.
The patients who undergo surgery through lithotripsy system would be discharged on the very next day. Explaining about the system, he said the patient would lose any blood. After 48 hours of surgery, the patient can normally do his daily activities without any problem, stated the HoD.
Briefing about the cost management, Dr Seetharamaiah said that now the patients have been spending a minimum of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 at private hospitals but it is being done free of cost at Kurnool government general hospital. He urged the patients to avail the facility.