Now, YSRCP leaders focus on pending works in Nellore

Nellore: Keeping the upcoming elections in view, the ruling party is clearing hurdles for various projects in the district and is focusing on inaugurations and groundbreaking ceremonies. Party leaders, in fact, have played a spectator role for the last three years failing to start the completion of projects taken up by the then government, speeding up the activities to showcase what they had achieved during the term.

Major projects such as Nellore and MGR Sangam barrages have finally been inaugurated by the Chief Minister recently. They also started works at the Somasila dam which received huge damage due to floods over the last two years.

A few weeks ago, Ramayapatnam port works were started in Gudlur mandal. Five acres of highly precious land was handed over to the Centre of Excellence in Studies in Classical Telugu at Venkatachalam on the national highway for constructing its own premises. Funds for many important roads in the district were also allocated and the legislators are monitoring them to avoid any criticism on the bad condition of roads.

In Nellore city, works of flyover were started and are being taken up on a war footing basis. Revetment to Sarvepalli canal was started and officials are relocating some families to other parts of city.

Leaders are also planning for the groundbreaking of a 6-lane-bridge on River Penna in addition to the existing bridge at Venkateswara Puram.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu formally laid the foundation for the works of the retaining wall proposed to be constructed with Rs 95 crore and they will be taken up on war footing within a year.

The ruling party has been criticised for not allocating houses to the beneficiaries at TIDCO housing projects and the officials were instructed to proceed with the activity by duly verifying credentials. Nellore tank is being spruced up for attracting sightseers and Bara Shaheed Dargah premises.

"Still, the ruling party should consider constructing a much-needed greenfield airport

at Dagardarthi. It has been delayed for more than 4-5 years due to several reasons and the ruling party neglected for the three years failing to hand over the works to Airports Authority of India as the then Industries Minister announced earlier.

It is being obstructed due to political rivalries and they should consider it for convenience of public," said T Gopala Rao, a businessman from the Balaji Nagar area.