NRC, CAA & NPR unconstitutional:YCP MLA Hafeez Khan

Kurnool: YSR Congress Party Kurnool MLA, MA Hafeez Khan said that people belonging to various communities, cultures and traditions live in harmony in the country which is known for its Unity in Diversity. He participated as a chief guest at the relay hunger strike camp at Dharna Chowk here on Friday and addressed the gathering.



Hafeez Khan said that Modi government is trying to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act to split people in the name of communities and religion. The Acts are against Muslims, he said.

He asked the central government, how is it possible to get their identity details dating back to hundreds of years. We were born here in India, our fathers their fathers and fore fathers all belong to India.

He said that the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that the bill is against the constitution and under any circumstances the YSRCP won't support it.

The relay hunger strike entered into the third day. The hunger strike camp was organised by the Muslim Joint Action Committee. Several leaders of YSR Congress party participated at the relay hunger strike and extended their solidarity.