NRI devotee donates Rs 7 crore to Kanipakam temple

Chittoor: An NRI devotee donated Rs 7 crore for the renovation works of Kanipakam temple on Saturday.

According to Kanipakam temple executive officer A Venkatesh, the devotee has refused to disclose his identify towards his contribution.

The devotee just handed over Rs 7 crore cheque towards Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple, the EO said and added this would be the first highest donation to Kanipakam temple in the last ten decades.

As per desire of devotee, renovation and reconstruction of temple works would be initiated with prior permission of the Endowments Commissioner and District Collector.