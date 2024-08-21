Live
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam works going at a snail’s pace
- Plunge in tomato price hits farmers hard
- HCL plans massive expansion in AP
- CM expresses shock over death of two teachers
- Parthasarathy warns of stern action over poor quality housing works
- Tribals stage protest demanding electricity
- Rudra Raju pays tributes to Rajiv
- Tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
- NRI Subhasree extends financial aid to NIT student
- DC’s call to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in eco-friendly manner
NRI Subhasree extends financial aid to NIT student
Rajamahendravaram: NRI Samudrala Subhasreehas provided financial assistance of Rs 35,000 to a student Sappa Pardhu from NIT Bhopal, whose education was at risk due to financial difficulties, said AP Headmasters’ Association State Executive President Kola Satyanarayana. Sappa Pardhu who scored 98% in Intermediate and 98.8% in JEE Mains, secured a seat in Electronics at NIT Bhopal.
Pardhu’s father is an auto driver, and the family struggled to afford hostel fees. Upon learning about the situation from friends, Subhasree stepped in and determined that financial constraints should not hinder the education of a bright student.
Subhasree is a descendant of renowned film writers Samudrala Senior and Samudrala Junior. Kola Satyanarayana and the student’s parents expressed their gratitude for her generosity.