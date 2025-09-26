Live
NSU launches IKS hub to promote Sanskrit wisdom
Tirupati: A new Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Centre was inaugurated on Thursday at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, marking a major initiative to promote research into India’s intellectual heritage. The centre has been set up with the support of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (IKS Division), Ministry of Education, New Delhi.
NSU Chancellor N Gopalaswamy formally inaugurated the centre and expressed delight at its establishment. He stressed the significance of uncovering scientific and philosophical knowledge preserved in Sanskrit texts. “Our vision is for this IKS Centre to become a global destination, attracting scholars from around the world and ensuring that this wisdom reaches everyone,” he said. He also urged the university to prepare a five-year roadmap with specific goals.
In his address, Padma Shri awardee Madugula Nagaphani Sharma highlighted the role of mindfulness in Indian tradition, noting its potential to enhance memory and creativity among students.