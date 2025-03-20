NSU to celebrate 4th convocation today

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University in Tirupati is set to host its 4th convocation ceremony on Thursday, at 10 am at Mahati Auditorium. Addressing a press meet on this occasion here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy provided details about the event.

The convocation will be presided over by the university’s Chancellor, Padma Bhushan awardee N Gopalaswami. The esteemed economist, Sanskrit scholar, and former Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Padma Shri awardee Dr VR Panchamukhi, will be the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Krishnamurthy will extend a warm welcome to all dignitaries and attendees.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to Sanskrit education, Prof Krishnamurthy mentioned that the institution conducts free Sanskrit lessons for children through Balakendras every Saturday and Sunday. This year, 2,242 students have benefited from this initiative, making Sanskrit learning more accessible to young minds.

During the convocation, 75 students will receive their PhD degrees from the Chancellor. Further, degrees and certificates will be awarded to students across various disciplines, including Acharya (MA), MSc., BA., BSc., MSc. Yoga Therapy, Certificate, and Diploma programmes. In total, 564 students from different courses will be graduating this year.

University officials, including the Controller of Examinations Prof Kambhampati Sambasiva Murthy, provided further insights into the event’s significance. They emphasised the institution’s pivotal role in promoting Sanskrit studies and Indian cultural heritage. Among the attendees were OSD to V-C Raghunandan, Public Relations Officer Prof Ramesh, APROs Dr Kanapala Kumar and Dr Bulti Das, and Convocation Convenor Dr MG Nandan Rao.