NTDC organises open house exhibition

Visakhapatnam: Marking the National Technology Day Celebrations 2023 and commemorating Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) organised an open house exhibition/display of NSTL products here on Tuesday.

As a part of it, a multimedia presentation of NSTL Technologies was given for college and high school students.

A competition on model exhibits with a theme ‘integrated approach in science and technology for sustainable future’ was also organised.

As a part of it, 91 models were received from 10 schools and 12 colleges. Of them, 43 models were selected to display in the open house. Winners will be awarded on May 11 at NSTL.

Inaugurating the open house, Director of NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao went around the exhibits put up by the students at the venue and asked them about the working models displayed. Later, he appreciated the students who had done exceedingly well in the competition and described them as ‘future world-class scientists.’

He advised students to visit the exhibition to know about the research being done by the NSTL for the Indian Navy. Senior scientists PVS Ganesh Kumar, BVSS Krishna Kumar and other officers attended.

Chairperson NTDC-2023 TVSL Satyavani expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation in the open house and informed that thousands of students in and around Visakhapatnam are utilising the unique opportunity of witnessing models of NSTL products such as anti-submarine heavy weight torpedo Varunastra, lightweight torpedoes, underwater mines, decoys (Anti-Torpedo Decoy Systems), etc.,