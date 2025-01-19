‘NTR-A revolution beyond a name’

Mydukuru : “NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) is not just a three-letter name; he is the embodiment of Telugu Atmagauravam (self-respect). He was the first leader to openly declare that those in government are not rulers but servants of the people. This philosophy endeared NTR to Telugus across the globe,” states by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on NTR's 29th death anniversary at Mydukuru on Saturday, Naidu highlighted NTR's relentless dedication to public welfare. NTR pioneered initiatives like housing for the poor and implemented transformative reforms such as granting women the right to property and introducing reservations for women in local bodies to empower them in politics, he said.

Inspired by NTR's vision, the Chief Minister announced his commitment to creating a poverty-free society. Reflecting on NTR's legacy, Naidu emphasized that NTR redefined politics by focusing on serving the poor and transforming their lives, rather than engaging in divisive practices. NTR's remarkable achievement of founding a political party and bringing it to power within nine months is a feat unparalleled in Indian politics, the CM said.

Naidu recalled that before the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came to power in the state under NTR's leadership, Telugus lacked a distinct identity and were often dismissed as "Madrasis" in the North. NTR not only became a global icon for Telugus but also showcased Andhra Pradesh as a vibrant state with talented people who speak Telugu. NTR's political acumen earned him the respect of national leaders, enabling him to play a pivotal role in shaping national politics. His efforts to unite anti-Congress parties and form the National Front government at the Centre brought significant recognition to the Telugu community, Naidu said and credited NTR with laying the foundation for welfare-oriented governance and demonstrating the true meaning of development.

NTR also initiated critical projects like the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva, and Galeru-Nagari with the vision of supplying water to drought-prone Rayalaseema, Naidu said, acknowledging that it was due to NTR's foresight that Kadapa district now benefits from the Gandikota project. NTR's enduring legacy continues to inspire and guide the progress of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu people worldwide, he added.

Chandrababu garlanded the statue of NTR and paid rich tributes to the founder of the TDP.