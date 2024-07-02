NTR Bharosa pensions disbursed in mission mode

Tirupati / Chittoor: Fulfilling its Super Six election promise, TDP-led NDA government in the State launched mega distribution of social security pensions named as ‘NTR Bharosa pensions’ on Monday. It was marked by Palabhishekam to the portraits of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan at several places by TDP and JSP cadres.

The programme was launched in all the constituencies in Tirupati and Chittoor districts at 6 am itself. Several officials and public representatives along with TDP, JSP and BJP cadres took part in the programme. More than 95 per cent pensions were distributed in the two districts by Monday evening. The pensioners hailed the government decision to hike the pensions and distribute them at their doorsteps.

Tirupati district Collector HM Dhyana Chandra participated in the programme at Pudi village of Vadamalapet mandal and inspected the distribution of pensions and interacted with pensioners there. He handed over Rs 7,000 pension, which includes the new pension of Rs.4000 and Rs.3000 arrears for three months from April, to a woman pensioner Masthanamma there.

On this occasion, several pensioners expressed their happiness and said that the state government has fulfilled its promise of distributing the enhanced pensions at their doorstep on July 1 itself. In the district 2,69,162 pensioners of various categories got Rs 182.33 crore pensions this month. In Chittoor district, Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurated the programme at Petamitta village of Puthalapattu constituency. MLA Dr K Murali Mohan also attended the programme. The Collector said the government has been giving away pensions to the poor for social security. Under various categories, a total of 2,71,696 pensioners will get Rs 181 crore this month in the district. He advised people to make use of the money for essential needs and purchase of medicines. MLA Murali Mohan said that CM Chandrababu Naidu has fulfilled his promise and first signed on the pensions hike file. The distribution of pensions will be completed on Monday itself. Chittoor RDO Chinnaiah, DRDA PD Tulasi, Amara Raja factories chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu and others participated.