NTR brought political importance to BCs, says Palle Raghunath Reddy

Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, along with other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, attended the BC Jayaho conference organized at the TDP office in Puttaparthi. During the conference, they criticized the ruling YCP government and expressed their support for the TDP.

Dr. Raghunath Reddy credited TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) for bringing political importance to BCs, and praised Chandrababu Naidu for implementing policies to empower BCs. He accused Chief Minister Jagan Reddy of harassing BC leaders by filing illegal cases against them and reducing BC reservations in local body elections. He also claimed that Jagan Reddy's government has not filled any backlog posts for BCs, SCs, or STs.

Dr. Raghunath Reddy further criticized the YCP government for allegedly grabbing around 14 lakh acres of assigned land in the state. He mentioned that the TDP will take responsibility for providing water to 193 ponds in the Puttaparthi constituency, and accused the YCP MLA Sridhar Reddy of making false promises regarding the same.

Other TDP leaders, including Gundumala Thippeswamy, Ambika Lakshminarayana, and Kuntimaddi Rangaiah, also criticized the YCP government for its alleged injustices towards BCs and the overall mismanagement of the state. They expressed their support for Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP's vision for the development of all communities.

The conference was attended by TDP leaders, women activists, and others.








