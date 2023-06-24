  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NTR centenary celebrations special issue presented to Union Minister Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

NTR Centenary Celebrations Committee convener Atluri Narayana Rao presenting a special issue to Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar at Mopidevi on Friday
x

NTR Centenary Celebrations Committee convener Atluri Narayana Rao presenting a special issue to Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar at Mopidevi on Friday

Highlights

NTR Centenary Celebrations Committee convener Atluri Narayana Rao presented a special issue of NTR’s Centenary Celebrations to Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar at Mopidevi in Krishna district on Friday.

Machilipatnam: NTR Centenary Celebrations Committee convener Atluri Narayana Rao presented a special issue of NTR’s Centenary Celebrations to Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar at Mopidevi in Krishna district on Friday.

The Union Minister came to Krishna district to participate in various programmes in Mopidevi mandal. As part of her visit, the Minister called on RSS leader Buchi Raju in Mopidevi. The NTR’s Committee met Minister Bharati and handed over the special issue. They also presented a special magazine to BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X