NTR centenary celebrations special issue presented to Union Minister Health Bharati Pravin Pawar
NTR Centenary Celebrations Committee convener Atluri Narayana Rao presented a special issue of NTR’s Centenary Celebrations to Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar at Mopidevi in Krishna district on Friday.
The Union Minister came to Krishna district to participate in various programmes in Mopidevi mandal. As part of her visit, the Minister called on RSS leader Buchi Raju in Mopidevi. The NTR’s Committee met Minister Bharati and handed over the special issue. They also presented a special magazine to BJP State president Somu Veerraju.
