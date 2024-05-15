  • Menu
Is he an astrologer? Priyanka flays PM on 'Cong wipeout' remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the Congress "will be wiped out" in Uttar Pradesh, questioning whether he is an astrologer.

Speaking to a news channel, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am not an astrologer. If he (PM Modi) is, then tell me.”

Earlier in the day, Modi said, "We (BJP)are moving forward with the aim of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming elections” and “the Congress won't even be able to make a mark." The Prime Minister asserted, “the people of Uttar Pradesh cannot accept 'parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) and they have seen an alternate model which has changed their lives.”

In response, the Congress leader urged the public to “be aware and understand” which party has done what. “First, see what you (BJP) have done in states where your government rules. Then understand what our government (Congress) is doing. And then, considering all this, cast your vote with discretion,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

“There is a need to save democracy from those who talk about changing the Constitution,” she added. Specifically commenting on the Lok Sabha fight in Raebareli and Amethi, Priyanka said both seats will be won by the Congress. She emphasised, “the Congress’s bond with the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli is very deep and goes beyond politics.

