Ponguleti, other MLAs on junket to Kerala

Hyderabad: With Lok Sabha’s Phase-IV polls which included Telangana concluding on May 13, Congress leaders began to embark on junkets outside the state.

A day after polls, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, party men Muvva Vijayababu, Tulluri Brahmaiah besides former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy took flight to Cochin from Shamshabad Airport on Tuesday. The Indigo flight was stuck in Shamshabad airport for some time due to technical snag, but took flight after an hour.

With the video clip and pictures shared widely on social media, discussion triggered amongst the political circles about the possibility of Rohit Reddy joining the Congress. It may be mentioned here that Rohit Reddy was allegedly involved in the MLA poaching case. This was an alleged attempt by the BJP senior leaders who tried to lure BRS MLAs in 2022, which caught the attention of national media.





Cochin tour with #Khammam MLAs with #Congress Minister Ponguleti srinivas Reddy.. pic.twitter.com/I0BlhjVL4k — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) May 14, 2024



