I-T officer dies in fire at Delhi Income Tax Building

New Delhi: A 46-year-old income tax officer died while six people were rescued after a massive fire broke out at the Income Tax CR Building at ITO in central Delhi Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Delhi Fire Service said 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site after it received a call at 3.07 pm and it took around four hours to douse the blaze.

According to a police officer, the fire started in the office of the Commissioner in room number 325 on the third floor of the building. He said many of the employees were outside the building as it was lunchtime, otherwise, the casualty could have been more.

The employee, an office superintendent, who died in the incident was in room number 316 when the fire broke out.