Mumbai hoarding tragedy toll 14
Search and rescue ops still on
Mumbai: The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai has risen to 14 while 75 others are injured, civic officials said on Tuesday as rescue and search operations continued a day after the tragedy. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar assured strict action against those responsible for the incident, while the BMC said it will take down the remaining billboards on the GRP land where the hoarding collapsed.
The 120 x 120 square feet illegal hoarding fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday. Rescue teams were facing a challenge as they cannot use gasoline-powered cutter equipment and oxyfuel cutter which can result in a blast or fire as there is a petrol pump at the site, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.
At least 12 fire engines and other vehicles were involved in the search and rescue operation since the incident on Monday. Two NDRF teams, comprising 100 personnel, also joined the operation on Monday evening.
Two heavy duty cranes and two hydra cranes were being used in the operation along with two earth-excavating machines and 25 ambulances, the civic official said.