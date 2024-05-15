  • Menu
Putin to visit China tomorrow

Putin to visit China tomorrow
Beijing/Moscow: Days after being sworn in for a fifth term, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on Thursday on a two-day state visit...

Beijing/Moscow: Days after being sworn in for a fifth term, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on Thursday on a two-day state visit to discuss with his close friend and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the future course of their strategic alliance amid mounting pressure on Beijing to scale down its support to Moscow's continuing war in Ukraine.

X