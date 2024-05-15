EVMs locked in strong room in JNTUA campus

Anantapur: The district administration has transported all electronic voting machines (EVMs) from across the district to strong rooms in JNTUA campus by Tuesday morning, district Collector and Election Returning Officer Dr Vinod Kumar informed.

Election observer of Guntakal, Tadipatri, Singanamala and urban Anantapur Manesh Singh, Anantapur election observer C Ajaynath and political parties’ representatives were present while the EVMs were being counted and sealed the strong rooms. Webcasting also was done while sealing.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Collector Vinod thanked one and all for the smooth conduct of the polls. He thanked police, revenue staff, media and all election staff for working hard for the smooth conduct of polls.