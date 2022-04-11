‘NTR district gets raw deal in Cabinet reshuffle’

Vijayawada: YSRCP functionaries of NTR district were disappointed with the new cabinet finalised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. No MLA from the district secured berth in the State Cabinet.

The district was named after late NT Ramarao, the founder of TDP and former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. 'Now, the NTR district got raw deal in the cabinet reshuffle.' It was predicted that senior leaders like Samineni Udaya Bhanu would be inducted in the cabinet. Udaya Bhanu won from Jaggaiahpet constituency. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was also one of the aspirants from NTR district. It was predicted that Krishna Prasad would get berth from Kamma caste quota. But his name was also ignored.

NTR district has seven Assembly segments. Vijayawada east won by TDP leader Gadde Rammohan. The remaining six segments were won by YSRCP MLAs. Malladi Vishnu from central segment, Velampalli from Vijayawada west, K Rakshana Nidhi from Tiruvuru, M Jagan Mohan Rao from Nandigama and Samineni Udaya Bhanu from Jaggaiahpet were elected to the Assembly.

From the erstwhile Krishna district, three MLAs got berth in the previous State cabinet. Kodali Nani from Gudivada, Perni Nani from Machilipatnam and Velampalli Srinivas from Vijayawada west were secured berths in the State cabinet.

After reorganisation of districts, the NTR district was left without a Minister, which disappointed the party cadre.