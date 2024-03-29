Live
NTR district women president Chennupati Usha Rani flays YSRCP govt
NTR district women president Chennupati Usharani in a media conference held at NTR Bhavan in Vijayawada stated that 85 percent of the promised schemes have not been implemented in the past five years.
She highlighted Jagan's failure to fulfill promises such as banning alcohol, reducing electricity rates, releasing a job calendar, bringing a special Heuda, and revolutionizing jobs. Usharani criticized Jagan for burdening the people with increased electricity rates and taking loans by pledging Tidco houses despite claiming to prioritize the welfare of the poor.
State women's union president Sheikh Asha also pointed out Jagan's failures in implementing schemes like the Amma Odi scheme, fee reimbursement, and Angan wadis. She mocked Jagan for breaking promises regarding completing projects, providing funds for Polavaram residents, and building a capital like Washington.
The media conference also had participation from State Organizing Secretary Madala Rajyalakshmi, Constituency woman president Konasani Nagamani, and other women leaders. Overall, the leaders criticized Jagan for continuously deceiving the people with false promises and for failing to fulfill his commitments during his term in office.