Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha laid the foundation stone for infrastructure works at the NTR Smart Township (MIG Layout) near Kandukuru, close to the Raptadu National Highway, along with AHUDA Chairman TC Varun on Wednesday. The project, spread across 80 acres, is being developed under AHUDA and the Public Health Department with an estimated cost of Rs40 crore. The layout includes around 900 plots ranging from 3 to 5 cents, of which over 800 have already been sold online at prices between Rs2-3 lakh per cent. Several commercial plots remain available.

Facilities planned for the township include electricity, drinking water supply, underground drainage, BT and CC roads, ensuring comprehensive infrastructure. Speaking at the event, MLA Sunitha said the NTR Smart Township would be developed as a model residential colony in the state, offering modern amenities for all plot owners. She added that the project particularly benefits middle-class families seeking quality housing with government approvals and noted that property values in and around the area are likely to appreciate significantly.

AHUDA Chairman Varun stated that construction activities would progress rapidly under AHUDA’s supervision. Meanwhile, plans are underway to beautify Pandameru Stream near Raptadu.

MLA Sunitha and AHUDA Chairman Varun inspected the site and discussed proposals including a bridge, check dam, park with children’s play equipment, boating facilities, landscaping, water fountains, walking tracks, and tourism amenities. Once completed, the project is expected to become a recreational hub and picnic spot for Anantapur residents and travelers along the national highway.