NTR Social Security Pension boon to poor: Narayana

Nellore: While describing NTR Social Security Pensions(NTRBSSPs) as a boon to the poor, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that government has been introducing several welfare schemes in the interest of eradicating poverty in the State.

The M& U Minister has distributed the NTRSSPs to the beneficiaries of the 53rd division in N.nellore city here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion. Narayana has said government has been spending Rs 2,700 crores only on pensions for 68lakh beneficiaries against previsioys government Rs 1300 crores.

While stating that the government has spent Rs 53,000 crore for the last 18 months as Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the entire country spending such huge amount on pensions despite serious financial crunch in the interest of poor.

He said that in Nellore district, government has been spending Rs 126 crore on NTR SSPs to 2,90, 582 benificiaries every month. Apart from Rs 9 crore to 20,588 beneficiaries in Nellore city constituency.

Later, the Minister has inaugurated 28 water plants under NTR Sujala Sravanthi Scheme (NTR SSS) at Venkateswarapuram in the city.

The M& U Minister has recalled that NTR SSS was started in 2014 with aim of providing 3.50lakh liters of mineral water at cheaper rate 20 liters at just Rs 2 through establishment of total 60 mineral plants apart from 28 were completed.

On other side, District Collector Himanshu Shukla has distributed NTR SSPs at Malavya Nagar in Gudur town on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Collector enquired people about various problems and assured them to sort out very soon.

While saying that the aim of the government in providing NTRSSPs for social security, the Collector appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise them in proper manner.

TDP district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Nellore City Mayor Deverakonda Sujatha, Gudur Municipal Commissioner Venkateswarlu and others were present.