NTR Trust will work for quality healthcare for every poor, says Nara Bhuvaneshwari

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and managing trustee of NTR Trust, has announced that the trust will take the initiative to provide free quality healthcare to every poor person. In line with this, she inaugurated the 'NTR Sanjeevani' medical clinic and Sanchar Arogya Rath at Kuppam Palace Road in Chittoor district.



She began her tour by performing a special pooja at the Tirupati Gangamma temple and offering silk clothes to the the presiding deity. Later, Bhuvaneshwari participated in various programs organized by the NTR Trust. A mega medical camp was conducted and she also inspected the construction progress of her own house in Sivapuram, Shantipuram Mandal, by road.



TDP MLC Kancharla Srikanth, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, TDP constituency in-charge PS Muniratnam, and others were present during these programs.

