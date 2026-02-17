Nunna PM SHRI ZPHS teams finish runners-up

Vijayawada: Students of PM SHRI Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Nunna, in VijayawadaRural mandal of NTR district, delivered an impressive performance by securing runners-up positions in both boys’ and girls’ categories at the Under-12 Krishna district-level rugby tournament-cum-district team selections.

The tournament was held at ZPHS for Boys, Gannavaram, with participation from several schools across the district. The Nunna school teamsdisplayed excellent teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship throughout the competition to reach the finals in both categories.

In the boys’ final, the Nunna ZPHS team finished second after losing to ZPHS, Peda Avutapalli. In the girls’ final, the team secured the runners-up position after being defeated by MSR English Medium School, Kothapet, Vijayawada. In this connection, on Monday, school headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad congratulated the students for their commendable achievement and for bringing recognition to the school at the district level. He also lauded Physical Director T Sri Latha for her dedicated coaching and guidance, which played a crucial role in the teams’ success.