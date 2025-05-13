Nurses are inspiration for dedicated service

Live
Nurses are the inspiration for dedicated service, and a healthy world is possible because of them, said Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji.
On the occasion of International Nurses Day, a cake-cutting ceremony was held on Monday at the First Aid Centre in the Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Block. He paid floral tributes to Florence Nightingale.
On the occasion of International Nurses Day, a cake-cutting ceremony was held on Monday at the First Aid Centre in the Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Block. He paid floral tributes to Florence Nightingale.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that inspired by Mother Teresa, many young women in our country are choosing nursing as a profession. He praised the commendable efforts of numerous individuals from Kerala who have taken up nursing and are providing services worldwide. The Vice-Chancellor honoured Padmaja, a nurse serving at the First Aid Centre. Teaching, non-teaching staff and students were present.