Nurses at KGH express concern over staff crunch in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Nurses at CSR Block in King George Hospital took out a protest in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Owing to staff shortage, they expressed their concern over tremendous stress they have been facing and added that it is extremely difficult to perform their duty with the existing staff, especially in times of the pandemic.

Despite repeated requests, the nurses say, they were stretching themselves with limited staff and finding it difficult to continue with the current count attending the duty.

