Nuzvid: Gifford Memorial now corona hospital; to admit patients in 2 days

Nuzvid: MLA Meka Pratap Apparao said on Thursday that the Gifford Memorial Hospital in Nuzvid has been designated as the Covid-19 hospital and treatment to the Covid-19 patients will be started in two days.



The MLA addressed the Nuzvid Assembly constituency Task Force committee meeting at municipal meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said 75 per cent Coronavirus infected persons recovered and appealed to the people to dispel the misconceptions that all Coronavirus people die with infection. He suggested the people to maintain self-isolation, follow the Covid-19 guidelines, maintain physical distance to be safe from the virus. He said rich and poor any person may be infected with the Coronavirus and there is no exemption to it. He said there is scope for the outbreak of seasonal diseases this rainy season and people may get panicked that they were infected with Coronavirus even though they suffer from cold and other seasonal fevers. He said asymptomatic persons may infect other people without knowing that they have Covid-19. He suggested the doctors and medical staff to immediately start treatment to the Coronavirus patients if they tested positive.

Nuzvid Revenue Divisional Officer BH Bhavani Sankar said the spread of Coronavirus can be checked by releasing the Corona test results very quickly. He said if the Covid-19 test results are delayed, the infected persons may infect to others and it will lead to the spread of the virus. He asked the medical and health department officials to immediately identify the high-risk people and conduct the tests as early as possible. He instructed the Deputy District Medical and Health officer to submit a report every day on the Covid-19 tests conducted, results declared, number of cases registered, Red zone areas, containment details, treatment provided, discharged patients etc. Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said the spread of Coronavirus has been curtailed due to effective implementation of lockdown and underlined the need to create awareness among the people on Covid-19 guidelines, physical distance, use of masks, self-isolation etc.

Officials from municipal, revenue, medical and health, police and other departments, representatives of the chamber of commerce, trade organisations, NGOs attended the Task Force meeting.