Occupancy ratio up in APSRTC

Vijayawada: APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the occupancy rate in APSRTC has increased during 2022-23. He said 72 per cent occupancy rate was registered from April to August 2022 as against 60 per cent during the same period last year.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the RTC MD said that the RTC earned a revenue of Rs 122 crore through cargo services during 2021-22. As part of improving facilities to passengers tenders were called for 998 hire buses and 339 new buses were introduced so far. He said 1,000 new buses will be introduced by December.

Tirumala Rao said retrofit pneumatic doors will be fitted to RTC buses to prevent mishaps and for the safety of passengers. He said 1,285 Palle Velugu buses and express, super luxury and ultra deluxe buses were modernised at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

He said steps have been taken to run 4,000 special buses during Dasara festival season and normal charges will be collected for these services. For the first time in the country, unified ticketing solution will be introduced in RTC. With this, passengers can purchase tickets using credit or debit cards, Phone Pe or Google Pay. Besides, the app will help to track the running of the bus. He said the united ticketing system is being implemented in Vijayawada and Guntur depots as a pilot project. He said 100 electric buses will be introduced in Tirupati-Tirumala route.

The RTC MD said that Janata Garage system will be introduced to fetch additional revenue. Repairs of private vehicles will be taken up at the garage to net additional revenue.