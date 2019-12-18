OCTOPUS to guard CM Jagan Reddy

Amaravati: A day after the announcement of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on making three capitals for the state, instead of having single capital at Amaravati, the security cover for him increased suddenly. The Chief Minister's Office in a statement on Wednesday informed that the state government inducted the OCTOPUS into the security of the VIP.

"The OCTOPUS has been inducted to Chief Minister's security force to enhance the security cover. The OCTOPUS is a specialized and elite force", informed the statement. Though the CMO did not elaborate the reasons for sudden enhancement of the security cover, the officials at the police department have informed that it is as part of the preventive measures from any unpredicted attacks on the VIP.

The OCTOPUS is abbreviated for Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations, which is an elite counter terrorism unit of the state government. Since, he is not in the Z+ Category, the union government will not provide security to him, like what the former CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Nadiu has been enjoying, who has a threat from Naxals.

Further, it is worth to mention here that, the government or the police department or the intelligence department did not reveal any security reason or threat to the VIP, while enhancing the security cover.