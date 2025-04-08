Live
Odisha-AP police crack down on arrack
Vizianagaram: In a major interstate raid under the Navodayam 2.0 initiative, authorities dismantled an illicit liquor network in Odisha’s Koraput...
Vizianagaram: In a major interstate raid under the Navodayam 2.0 initiative, authorities dismantled an illicit liquor network in Odisha’s Koraput district, which borders Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh. The operation, spanning the villages of Bottadapalli, Jayakota, Revatiguda, Vepavalasa, and Kutrubankidi, led to the confiscation of 11,700 litre fermented wash (used for distilling liquor) and 60 litre illegally brewed arrack.
B Srinadhudu, district prohibition and excise officer, said that the joint effort involved seamless coordination between the Odisha excise department and Parvathipuram Manyam district police. A 71-member team from the excise departments of Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram played a pivotal role, bolstered by drone surveillance courtesy of the police.
The seized wash was destroyed on site. Officials announced that such raids will now be conducted biweekly as part of a zero-tolerance policy. They encouraged the public to aid the initiative by reporting illegal brewing activities through the toll-free helpline, 14405.
The operation represents a vital stride in stemming the influx of illicit liquor from Odisha into Andhra Pradesh. Assistant excise Superintendent B Jeevan Kishore and other officials actively participated in the crackdown.