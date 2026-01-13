Odisha Guv takes part in Sankranti celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Odisha Governor Kambhampati Haribabu highlighted the essence of ‘Sankranti’ festival and how it connects cultures and tradition.

Participating as chief guest in ‘GVL Maha Sankranti celebrations’ organised at Andhra University Engineering College grounds here on Monday, he lauded the efforts made by former MP GVL Narasimha Rao for organising festival celebrations in Visakhapatnam, highlighting rural culture and Telugu traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, GVL exhorted people that they should take steps towards self-reliance as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Further, he appealed to people to visit the AU Engineering College grounds and soak in the festival spirit with their families. Reflecting cultural traditions, the festival has been organised in Visakhapatnam for the past two years at the grounds.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve, he appealed to people to avail schemes like Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and encouraged them to install solar panels in their houses.

Later, the Odisha Governor visited Hare Krishna Vaikuntha temple and offered prayers to the 20-ft-tall idol of Sri Venkateswara Swamy set up by the Hare Krishna Movement, Gambheeram at the venue. Reserve Bank Director Rajesh Kumar Mahana, SBI DGM Rahul Sankritya, Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary president MMN Parasurama Raju participated in the programme.