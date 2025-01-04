Of an atheist and his evolution into Gothala Swamy!

Nellore: Ata time when there is a lot of criticism about Sanatana Dharma, it is interesting to know about a person who always used to question the existence of Almighty but suddenly became a ‘Spiritual Guru' and today he runs a big Ashram at Inkurthi village of Podalakuru mandal and is known as Gothala Swamy (one who covers his body with gunny bags).

But how did this happen?

Lakkireddypalle Nagasubbareddy hails from an agriculture family in YSR Kadapa district. He is a BSc, BEd from Sri Venkateswara University. An atheist who used to actively participate in debates and discussions raising his voice against the existence of God.

The 27-year-old Nagasubbareddy after working in his fields for two years since 1990 started searching for a job. He went to Kadapa town in January 1992 and accidentally landed at 'Avadhuthendra Swamy' temple located near the old bus stand.

He told Hans India that when he entered the temple, he found a new and peaceful atmosphere and he automatically went into meditation same evening. Later, he visited several temples in two Telugu states for six months and finally came to the temple city on July 3, 1992, where he reportedly found a way over his life goal. He said Lord Venkateswara appeared in his dream. He also visited Kanchi Mutt and took blessings of seers like Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi and Jayendra Saraswathi.

Meanwhile, on July 7, 1992, he came to Podalakuru town and noticed some people at a house offering prayers to a 70-year-old woman who had covered her body with gunny bags (Kanthamma Thalli) who belonged to a traditional family from Guntur district.

People believed that she had divine power to remove hurdles in their lives. If she wanted to bless some, she used to sprinkle sand mixed with water around their house. Nagasubbareddy stayed there for some time. Later Kanthamma Thalli asked him to wear gunny bags (It is like taking sanyas). She gave him 'Trishulam' indicating that he was her successor (Utharadhikari). Since then, he became her disciple and followed her to several places wearing gunny bags. "During my association with Amma, I noticed that she was my guide and philosopher and I had no doubt that she is an incarnation of God," he said.

After Kanthamma Thalli passed away in February 2010, Nagasubbareddy extended the Ashram and constructed a temple and introduced Annadanam programme. He said all this was possible with the blessings of Amma. The Ashram in Inkurthi village of Podalakuru mandal is located in about five acres of land and is known as 'Avadhutha Kanthamma Thalli Ashramam.' Daily over 100 people are fed at Annadana Satram.

When asked why he wears gunny bags, Nagasubbareddy said, "Everyone must leave this material world' one day or the other. One should not bother about materialistic happiness. They should work for the welfare of humanity. I wear gunny bags to propagate that be simple and work for society.”