Offer letters handed over to selected candidates

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 7th trench of Rozgar Mela, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Visakhapatnam issued appointment letters to the candidates, who have recently been selected for various Central government departments within the State of Andhra Pradesh.



In coordination with other Central government departments such as Railways, Dept of Posts, Navy, FCI, AIIMS, LIC, SBI, Bank of India, IIT, Tirupathi, the Rozgar Mela saw candidates receiving their offer letters.

Chaired by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil as chief guest, the event saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the newly-appointed candidates to different departments in a virtual mode.

Offer letters were handed over to selected candidates through various recruitment agencies like SSC, RRB, BSRB, etc within the State of Andhra Pradesh to various posts in different departments like Customs, Railways, Posts, Defence, Banks, Insurance, Paramilitary forces like CISF, etc,.

Educational Institutions like IIM, AIIMS, etc located across Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Commissioner, Customs and CGST Sanjay Pant, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Mithilesh Kumar Jha, among others participated in the Mela.