Officers scared of Jagan to act against temple attackers: BJP

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the officials are unable to control attacks on Hindu temples across the State and arrest the culprits even after several years just to be in the good books of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was tight-lipped to the media questions about the recent political developments in the State and condemned rumours that his high command dressed him down for his alleged negligence in mingling with Jana Sena Party and its chief Pawan Kalyan.

The Ongole BJP is organising review meetings on voter registration for East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC at Pamur and Kanigiri on Thursday.

Somu Veerraju spoke to the press at Ongole before leaving to the meetings along with local leaders. Responding to the vandalisation of a Nandi idol at Sri Yeleswara Swamy temple in Kanaparti, Veerraju alleged that the officials are not daring to take steps against the perspective of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, as they think that the YSRCP government is in favour of Christianity. He criticised that the police officials cannot arrest culprits, who are vandalizing temples at various villages across the State, but can track down the persons, who damaged the hand of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's statue.

Condemning the remarks of Prakasam SP ordering the public not to indulge in unnecessary actions against the government, Veerraju challenged the police to arrest the culprits.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leader said that the latter has no moral right to walk in the State. He said with the inputs from Jairam Ramesh and Koppolu Raju, Congress kept Dummugudem project and three mandals along with Bhadrachalam Rama temple in Telangana and damaged the opportunity to take 200 TMC feet of water to Rayalaseema. If Congress is sincere about special category status, why Gandhis didn't put it in the reorganisation bill itself, he questioned.

He said that BJP understands that AP has a strategic place in the development of the country and has established prestigious institutions promised in the reorganisation bill at different places decentralising them. He informed that the

BJP government at the centre is spending more than Rs 8 lakh crores for the decentralised development of AP and wanted Amaravati as its capital.

Veerraju said that the in the name of decentralisation of the capital, Jagan Mohan Reddy's government didn't spend even a single rupee on the development of Visakhapatnam but grabbing lands in the city. He said while BJP is trying to support in State development from village to city level, YSRCP government is damaging the development with disputes and wars on the roads.

Responding to the media questions, Somu Veerraju said that as the State president of the party, he will not respond to the remarks of senior leader Kanna Lakshminarayana. Stating that he is in a good relationship with Pawan Kalyan, he said BJP will continue to be an ally of Jana Sena Party and will continue its fight against the atrocities of YSRCP even TDP or any other party joins with it in the fight against YSRCP.