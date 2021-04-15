Officials flout Covid norms, even as infections spike in East Godavari

Kakinada: While the number of Covid19 cases increasing day by day, neither people nor officials seem to be serious about containing spread of the deadly.



Despite of the surge, many people are still not following Covid-19 norms particularly in crowded places like markets, Rythu Bazaars, cinema halls and shopping malls. Even though it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask, very few are following the rule and sizable number are seen freely moving around without wearing a mask.

So far the East Godavari district has registered 2,550 Covid-19 cases. On Thursday alone, 450 new cases were reported.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited Ananda Nilayam, Social Welfare Department Boys Orphan Hostel and interacted with them without wearing a mask. He also served them food without wearing a mask. In view of the spread of Covid-19 even in schools and hostels in the district, people question as to why a high responsible dignitary sat along with the students without following the norms of the Covid-19?

According to Medical and Health department officials, five new strain cases were registered in the district in the past few days. It is attributed to the opening of cinema theatres. The second reason is the conducting of elections. In addition, the festival dance on the eve of Ugadi and participation of many people in the event also caused the spread of Covid-19. People are worried that the number of cases may increase in the month of May.

District Surveillance Officer Dr V Naga Bhushanam told 'The Hans India' that there are 2,550 active cases in the district. He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain the Covid and create awareness among the people to follow the Covid-19 protocol. He advised people to follow the protocols.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that 4 lakh people received Covid-19 vaccine. He attributed the increase of the cases due to the new strain. He said that six lakh more doses of vaccine are yet to be administered. There are 175 government vaccination centres in the district including PHCs, UPHCs, PP Units, CHCs, AHS, DH and Government General Hospital, Kakinada and 61 private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the district.