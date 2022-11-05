Officials inspect Krishna bathing ghats

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and the VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Saturday visited the bathing ghats here and inspected the arrangements as a large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in Krishna river on Monday to mark the Kartihka Pournami.

The Police Commissioner instructed that all precautions should be taken to prevent people from crossing the barricades and going into the river.

Municipal Commissioner inspected the sprinklers and instructed the officials to ensure hygiene at the bathing ghats.

The two officials visited Bhavani ghat, Durga ghat and Punnami ghat. The Police Commissioner said vehicles will not be allowed from Prakasam barrage to Kummaripalem centre between 3 am and 12 noon on Monday. He said the RTC buses and other vehicles will be diverted to other routes.