Officials instructed to solve PGRS petitions within time schedule

Nellore: SR Sankaran Hall located in the premises of collectorate was packed with petitioners, who thronged in large numbers to submit their representations during Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS) on Monday.

Officials from as many as 80 departments headed by district Collector O Anand attended the PGRS as they seen discussing with the people about their problems. Most of the petitions were related to revenue like illegal occupation of farmlands, pensions, ration cards, pakka houses, pattadar passbooks etc.

Expressing deep concern over inordinate delay being witnessed in finding solutions to land issues, Collector Anand has warned initiating departmental action against the officials, who fail to solve the problems within the time schedule. He said that most of the petitioners are repeatedly submitting petitions during PGRS due to lakh of clarity among the officials. He warned that the wont tolerate such negligence from the officials.