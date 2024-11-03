Officials making way for Tesla’s arrival

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : APIIC and Industry circles are already engrossed in the preliminary exercise of studying land and water availability and other issues in the light of IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh holding deliberations with Tesla Group Green Energy authorities, head quartered in Austin, Texas in USA.

It is an American multinational automotive and clean energy company that designs, manufactures and sells battery electric vehicles, energy storage devices from home to grid scale, solar panels and Shingles and related products and services.

Minister Lokesh has invited the Tesla Group in America to set up manufacturing facility in Anantapur district where South Korean Automobile major Kia Automobiles had already set up shop.

According to district administration sources of Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts, around 1 lakh acres is available and the APIIC already has in around 5,000 acres in its control for setting up 30 odd industrial parks.

The Revenue authorities are even ready to acquire any extent of land to enable Tesla to set up manufacturing plant for producing electrical vehicles.

Gollapalle Reservoir is already in place catering to Kia water requirements. The same can supply water to Tesla.

Benguluru International Airport is in close proximity with the district towns Hindupur, Penukonda and Puttaparthi.

It is merely 2-hour drive to the international airport from the district, while it is just one hour drive from Hindupur. Land availability is another positive feature of the twin districts. Ports in Chennai, Karnataka and Krishnapatnam are in close proximity to the district.

The NH 44 connects the district to airports and sea ports in the neighbouring States. The proposed 12 lanes roads on NH 44 will be a boon to the industrialization of the districts.