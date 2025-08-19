Officials on alert as Godavari rises

Rajamahendravaram / Rampachodavaram: Authorities are on high alert as water levels in the Godavari River continue to rise, prompting pre-emptive evacuation measures in flood-prone areas of Rajahmundry and a warning to residents in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

On Monday at 8 pm, the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 38.3 feet. Downstream, at the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage, the level was recorded at 9.12 feet at 7 pm. Approximately 2,100 cusecs of water were being released into irrigation channels, while a massive 6,07,682 cusecs were being discharged into the sea. Authorities anticipate a gradual increase in water levels. In Rajamahendravaram, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) R Krishna Naik has instructed officials to prepare for the evacuation of approximately 198 familiesfrom vulnerable areas, including Kethavari Lanka, Vedurlamma lanka, and Bridge Lanka, to a relief centre. The RDO inspected the designated relief centre at the Municipal Kalyana Mandapam in Alcot Gardens on Monday, ensuring that all necessary facilities are in place. He stated that these actions were taken on the directives of District Collector P Prasanthi.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district has led to a flood warning. District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid low-lying areas. Citing a forecast from the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, he also warned of the possibility of lightning strikes. He urged people to take shelter in safe buildings during thunderstorms and to stay away from trees, towers, poles, and open fields.

For any emergencies arising from the heavy rains and floods in the Godavari and Sabari rivers, residents are advised to contact the ITDA Chintoor and Sub-Collector’s office helpline numbers for immediate assistance. The helpline numbers for ITDA Chintoor are 8121729228 and 9490026397, with the landline number being 08864-299936.