Officials on toes as flood threat continues

Rajamahendravaram : The raging Godavari flood has clawed the Konaseema district and the people of 60 Lanka villages are living in terrible fear. Some Lanka villages are cut off from other parts. Vasishtha, Vainateya, Gautami and Vriddha Gautami branch canals are overflowing.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla and Amalapuram RDO Vasanta Rayudu have issued orders to keep all mandal offices in the district on alert. The authorities are making efforts to move the people of the flood-prone villages to safer places. They alerted the people of lowland areas and Lanka villages.

The colony was submerged in floodwater at Edurlanka Patha Revu. At Yanam-Edurlanka Bridge (Balayogi Varadhi) Vriddha Gautami treads Godavari floodgates. Fishermen lost their livelihood for the last ten days and have been living on boats with their families.

The officials took steps to evacuate people of coastal villages of I Polavaram mandal to safer areas. Farmers have moved their cattle to canal bunds from Gurajapulanka, Annampalli, Pallavaripalem, Addanki Vari Lanka, Gogullanka, Bairava Lanka, Bhairavapalem, G Moolapalem, Kannapu Lanka, Karaneedi Varilanka, Chintapalli Lanka and other Lanka villages of Mummidivaram constituency. They are struggling for fodder.

If Godavari flood rises further on Saturday, many Lanka villages in Konaseema will have to be evacuated.

North, South Adal, Tirumala Raju code, Perumalla Raju code and Upper Kausika drains are overflowing with floodwater. Huts below Muramalla Raghavendra Bridge at Komaragiri embankment, and a colony at Nakkalanka Ramalayam were hit by the flood.

Mukteswaram in Aianavilli mandal, a causeway, was under floodwater for days, stopping the traffic to Veeravallipalem, Ainavililanka, and Addankivari Lanka

areas.

The submergence of Chakalipalem causeway brought traffic to a standstill. As road at Boorugalanka and G Pedapudi got washed away, people are travelling in boats.

Floodwater is flowing on Appanapalli and Ramarajulanka causeways. People are walking in knee-deep water. Greens, vegetables, horticultural crops and coconut crops in the Godavari catchment areas were completely submerged.

Alamuru mandal’s Moolsthana Agraharam was waterlogged. The authorities have made arrangements to evacuate the people in the low-lying areas here. They alerted people that floodwaters would enter Baduguvanilanka village.