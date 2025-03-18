Officials ordered to remove one lakh metric tons of waste

Nandyal: Nandyal Municipality, which boasts a history spanning over 100 years, has accumulated nearly one lakh metric tons of waste. District Collector G Rajakumari has directed municipal commissioners and district officials to devise a robust action plan to clear this waste and restore cleanliness. She issued these instructions during a review meeting with the officials before addressing public grievances at PGRS Hall at the Collectorate on Monday.

During the meeting, Collector emphasised the urgent need to clear the massive waste accumulation at Nandyal Municipality’s dumping yard. The dumping yard, spread across 17 acres, currently holds approximately 90,000 metric tons of waste. Of this, six acres have already undergone reclamation (bio-mining) to free up land, but the processed waste still needs to be removed. The remaining 10 acres of waste must also be reclaimed entirely and converted into a green space, she said.

The Collector pointed out that since Nandyal municipality was established in 1889, waste has been accumulating for decades, making this cleanup initiative a significant challenge. However, she urged officials to take up the task with determination to ensure its success. She also noted that the PGRS system had received multiple complaints from RTC drivers and the public regarding the issue. Resolving this problem would leave a lasting impression on the people of Nandyal, she added.

Meanwhile, in a District Parishad General Body meeting held in Kurnool on Sunday, public representatives raised several issues. Responding to their concerns, Collector Rajakumari directed officials to address them promptly and instructed RWS officials and MPDOs to conduct field visits and resolve drinking water issues in Kunoor and Thellapuri villages of Gospadu Mandal. She also ordered Atmakur RDO to prevent unauthorised boats from operating in Krishna River near Sangameshwaram. Additionally, in Kothapalli mandal, where heavily loaded vehicles are frequently seen, she directed the RTO to submit relevant reports. The Collector also instructed minor irrigation officials to display signboards showing details of ayacut lands under minor irrigation tanks.

The Collector reiterated her commitment to tackling key civic issues and ensuring better living conditions for the people of Nandyal.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, Special Deputy Collectors,and other district officials attended the meeting.